New president and chairman for Hope Show

Hope Show’s new president is Richard Cottrill whose father, Maurice, held the honour in 1995.

Richard has a long association with the show, having been chairman of the sheepdog trials for 11 years and on the committee for 40 years.

He succeeds Ginny Priestley who remains show secretary.

Richard said: “It is a real honour to take on the role of president within such a great organisation and to follow in Ginny’s footsteps. I am really looking forward to the next twelve months and I hope we will have a splendid year. There is an incredible organisation behind the success that is Hope Show and I am delighted to be part of it.”

Another new face to join the team is Stuart Fairfax who takes over from Peter Atkin as show chairman. Stuart has been a member of the executive committee for several years and he will be joined by Andrew Critchlow as vice chair.

Peter Atkin has been show chairman for more than 20 years and he has seen many changes over this time. He said: ““I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as chairman. I first exhibited at Hope Show when I was eleven years old and I have attended every year since.

“I am particularly glad to see so many young people on the show committee today, and it is brilliant to see the youth from the Hope Valley taking such an active and important role in the Show to secure its future.

The show committee were sad to say goodbye to Pip and Jeanne Henson who have jointly organised the very popular tractor and engine section of the show for many years. They were both awarded honorary life membership of the show society.

Charlotte Whitaker from Stocksbridge will be the new tractor and engine secretary and she is very enthusiastic about her role. She said: ““My husband is a major vintage tractor enthusiast and he builds and restores tractors. I have been coming to the show since I was a little girl and decided it would be great to become more involved in the organisation. I am very much looking forward to working with the rest of the committee this year.”

The show committee is now looking for a new sponsorship officer and other volunteers for show day. Anyone who is interested in helping out with the organisation of the area’s most popular agricultural show should email the show secretary at: secretary@hopeshow.uk.