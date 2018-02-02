New Mills pub saved by community is back in business

An historic New Mills pub which was saved by the local community has reopened its doors to patrons.

Drinkers at the Mason Arms have been celebrating the good news after the pub, on the High Street, became an asset of community value and a sale was agreed with owners Robinsons Brewery.

Mark Cobley, one of the founding members of the Friends of the Masons Arms, said: “It feel like a dream come true to know that our pub which was shut down has been given a new lease of life.

“It has been great to see the younger generation coming back in too which will ensure the future of the Masons.”

The Masons Arms is steeped in history dating back over 200 years. Despite a lengthy campaign to keep it open and a petition attracting 1,000 signatures, it was thought the last pint was served in late August.

However, in October High Peak Borough Council approved an application to register it as an asset of community value and in December a sale was negotiated with the current owner of the Printers Arms to take over the building. It eventually reopened in December, in time for Christmas.

Mark said: “It seems only right we are carrying it on for the next generation and I’m so pleased with how everyone came together.”

The pub, although open, is currently undergoing a refurbishment. The official reopening will take place once the work is completed.

William Robinson, from Robinsons Brewery, said: “The long-term licensee fell ill while on holiday and was not well enough to continue running the business so an assessment had to be made and it was decided to sell as it did not stack up with our business model.

“I wish the pub all the best under its new owners.”