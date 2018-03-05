New Mills pub quizzes raise £20,000 for good causes

Organisers of a popular New Mills pub quiz group which has donated more than £20,000 to good causes are celebrating its third anniversary.

Quizit is the brainchild of New Mills friends Sean Whewell and Tony Audenshaw who came up with the idea over a pint at The Rock Tavern.

The events take place at 9pm every Thursday at pubs and venues around the town. Quiz brains pay a £1 donation, and all the money raised goes to charities and organisations in the area.

Quizits have raised cash for more than 50 community groups including the football club and junior teams, volunteer centre, schools, Christmas lights switch-on, High Lea Park’s One World Festival and the New Mills Festival.

Charities which have benefitted include Citizens Advice Bureau, Kinder Mountain Rescue, the Royal British Legion, Crossroads Derbyshire and the town’s food bank.

The quiz has more than 20 hosts, with residents who started as quizzers having now become quizmasters.

Sean said: “Quizit really has rejuvenated Thursday night as a night to go out in New Mills, with upwards of 60 people attending each Quizit.

Tony added: “New Mills didn’t have a regular light-hearted quiz in any of its venues so rather than moan about it we decided to set one up with the help of our four like-minded mates; Frank Seddon, Dave Rose, Chris Todd and Ian Waddell.”

The Quizit’s for March are as follows: March 8 - at the Royal Oak in aid of New Mills Litter Pickers; March 15 - Hare and Hounds raising funds to buy a generator for town events; March 22 - New Mills Football Club supporting New Mills Primary School PTA; March 29 - Rock Tavern with donations going to New Mills Women’s Group

If you think your local group or charity could benefit from a Quizit fundraiser, please email: visitnewmills@hotmail.co.uk.