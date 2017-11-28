New Mills lantern parade and arts trail cancelled

There will be no lantern parade or arts trail at next year’s New Mills Festival which is being re-branded as the Festival Fringe.

The scaled down calendar of events will be back in September despite concerns earlier in the year it would be cancelled for good.

Lyn Bannister, chairman of the Festival Committee, said: “The Festival is run by a small group of volunteers who felt they couldn’t run the full Festival for another year without more help.

“In addition, it costs a considerable amount of money to put on, which all comes from fundraising, and due to additional costs this year, we have little money left in the bank to help pay for next year’s Festival.” A number of new volunteers, however, have come forward and, following discussions, the committee decided that it would be possible to arrange a festival in 2018, although due to limited finance and the need for more assistance would have to be run in a slightly different way, without some of the bigger events.

Lyn acknowledged that the lack of the lantern procession and arts trail will be a disappointment to many people but outlined that the Committee were pleased that more volunteers had come forward.

Lyn said: “We hope to bring it back in 2019.” The committee is now calling on businesses to help the self-funded festival.