New Mills Festival Fringe round-up

The New Mills Festival is undergoing a shake-up this year, but there is still plenty to be excited about.

There will be no lantern parade or arts trail, with the two-week event re-branded as the New Mills Festival Fringe.

The scaled-down calendar of events will take place between September 14 and 28, despite concerns last year that the event would have to be cancelled for good.

Karen Simpson, spokesperson for the New Festival Fringe, said: “For 2018 the New Mills Festival returns smaller and greater than ever as the New Mills Festival Fringe.

“This year’s festival will open with a cabaret-style poetry reading at Spring Bank Arts Centre on Friday September 14, at 7pm, when more than a dozen poets will regale the audience with verse ranging from the poignant to the profound to the playful.”

Throughout the festival, shop windows throughout New Mills will display poetry from local, national and international wordsmiths.

In addition, this year’s festival will include an exhibition on the history of football, history talks, a death café, knitting and crafting, wine tasting, afternoon concerts, and many more events suitable for the whole family.

Karen said: “The festival is a two-week annual celebration of community spirit through a diverse range of activities, from talks and walks to concerts, gigs, exhibitions, trails, quizzes and performances.”

The festival is being organised by a committed group of volunteers from all walks of life, who live in the local community or surrounding villages.

Karen said one of the highlights of the festival fringe programme will be The Blue Rose Code band, which is fronted by Edinburgh-born Ross Wilson.

They bring their eclectic mix of folk, jazz, soul and pop to the festival on Saturday, September 15, at 7pm, with a performance at St George’s Church.