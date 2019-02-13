New Mills dad says watching daughter Chloe Chaloner in Ibiza Weekender was ‘uncomfortable’

The dad of a New Mills woman currently starring in ITV’s Ibiza Weekender says she refuses to watch the show with the rest of her family due to raunchy scenes with another rep on the show.

Tony Chaloner, 52, has spoken about how former air hostess Chloe - a rep in the show about revellers in the Balearic island - ‘doesn’t find it great’ watching and prefers to view episodes aired every Sunday ‘in her room with a friend’.

The dad-of-three - including 26-year-old Sam Chaloner who featured in Big Brother - said the show broadcast scenes with love interest Callum Izzard which showed ‘heavy petting’ and made ‘uncomfortable’ viewing for himself and wife Marie.

He said: “It’s not very comfortable for me and my wife - I turned it off after three-quarters-of-an-hour.

“But I learned to develop a thick skin while watching Sam in Big Brother - that was live.”

Tony, a primary school site manager, told how he had taught full-time carer Chloe and roofer Sam to be ‘down-to-earth’ - which helped keep them grounded.

He said: “A lot of the reality TV stars don’t have a job and just live off it all but Sam’s missed lots of modelling jobs due to his day job.”

However proud dad Tony revealed his kids’ TV coverage had provided them with opportunities.

He said: “Chloe’s got 50,000 followers on Instagram - advertisers see that and offer money.

“She gets free meals in restaurants and beauty treatments.”