New Mills cafe owner’s farewell teas have a Harry Potter flavour

The owner of a popular New Mills cafe is aiming to go out with a bang - with a series of magical Harry Potter-themed afternoon teas.

Lisa Quinn opened The Cakery three years ago but is finding it difficult to set aside time for her true passion of baking celebration cakes - so she will be shutting up her shop in August.

Abigail Pottinger, 3, prepares to tuck in to a cake during a visit to the Cakery in New Mills on Tuesday.

And as a last hurrah, Lisa has organised a programme of Harry Potter-themed afternoon teas as well as several Disney Princess ones.

The 32-year-old said: “I love the community here in New Mills and everyone has been so welcoming, but my heart and my passion lies with baking celebration cakes so I have made the tough decision to close the shop, take a leap and follow my dreams.”

The former primary school teacher is planning to continue baking from her home in Disley.

“The cafe has grown from strength to strength,” she said.

Lisa Quinn at The Cakery, New Mills.

“I have been on an amazing journey but now it is time to start a new chapter which I’m really excited about.”

For the last two-and-a-half years Lisa has been hosting special themed afternoon teas, ranging from Alice in Wonderland to Frozen.

She said: “When we announced our first Harry Potter-themed tea the tickets sold out within the hour, and the second time within ten minutes, so it only felt right to do it as our last goodbye and thank you.”

Muggles, witches and wizards will be able to tickle their tastebuds with Butterbeer milkshakes, Philosopher’s scones and, for those feeling especially brave, sample the Polyjuice Potion.

Harry Potter fans at one of last year's themed teas at The Cakery, New Mills

Lisa said: “Harry Potter brings everyone together. We have had people from Newcastle upon Tyne making the special journey down and even taken an enquiry from America, which was a little odd but wonderful all the same.”

Tickets, costing £17.95 for adults and £13.95 for children, are on sale via Eventbrite for the ten dates between July 14 and August 12.