New life to be breathed into former Dove Holes pub

New life is to be breathed into a former pub in Dove Holes.

High Peak Borough Council has approved a planning application to transform the old Quarryman on Station Road into a shop.

The application was submitted by Jennifer Holmes, of the Wild Olive – a cosmetics company.

A council planning document said: “The occupant is a locally-run firm producing handmade soaps and candles with shops in Chapel-en-le-Frith and Buxton.

“The proposal is for manufacturing, packing and storage with a retail offer.

“The premises would be split equally between all elements and would offer opportunities for ‘experiences’ for customers to come and make products and view demonstrations.

“The former public house is opposite to another public house still in operation and will propose additional employment through this application.

“The re-use of this vacant building – and the additional creation of an active shop window – will improve the vitality of this area of Dove Holes.

“The proposal will provide for new employment and bring a vacant building back into economic use within a town centre, in a sustainable location, without adversely affecting the amenity of neighbouring properties.

“The proposal is therefore considered to be sustainable development.”

In her planning application, Ms Holmes said: “We offer a full range of gifts which have been produced by ourselves but also offer other locally-sourced artisan products and would look in the new area to have a deli provision

“We would be looking to immerse ourselves in the community. We are a good neighbour. We don’t product any noise as we have no machinery and will have very little traffic.”

According to Ms Holmes, the former Quarryman pub has been shut for at least 18 months as it was not ‘commercially viable’.