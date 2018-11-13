New life could be breathed into derelict Buxton site

New life could be breathed into a derelict location in Buxton town centre.

Buxton Civic Association (BCA) wants planning permission from High Peak Borough Council to create a sensory garden at the site which used to house the public toilets in Water Street.

According to BCA, the proposal would see a ‘neglected and litter strewn area’ transformed into one which is ‘beneficial to residents, visitors and wildlife in the centre of Buxton’.

Referring to anticipated benefits of the proposed development, BCA’s planning application states: “The untidy mess that is the site currently will be greatly improved.

“The appearance will enhance this area which is heavily frequented by visitors and residents using Buxton Opera House and Pavilion Gardens.

“The sensory garden will be a haven for bees, butterflies and wildlife in general.

“The area will be beautiful and therefore benefit the community, encouraging social interaction and relaxation.”

A heritage statement submitted to the council adds: “The space is located within a conservation area.

“The site is currently unused and in a state of disrepair which detracts from the rest of the area.

“The site is also used for off-road parking and attracts litter and rubbish.

“As far as we can determine there is no historic significance to the site as the original toilet block has been removed and only the base and a wall to the rear remain.

“We believe that the old toilet block was demolished over 15 years ago.

“The proposed works will enhance the conservation area by creating an attractive cared for space that will benefit local people and visitors providing a welcome and relaxing refuge for people to sit in and enhancing the walk to and from the Opera House and Pavilion Gardens.

“In addition it will provide a much-needed haven for bees, butterflies and invertebrates.”