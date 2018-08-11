New lease of life for former Peak District railway building

An historic former railway building is to be granted a new lease of life through a renovation scheme led by the Peak District National Park Authority.

The Millers Dale station – a popular stop on the Monsal Trail – will soon be restored and opened to the public in a development which will see a new cafe and visitor information point created within the former ticket office.

Emma Stone, head of visitor experience development at the Peak District National Park Authority, said: “Our former railway trails are one of the Peak District National Park’s most valued and popular assets, with hundreds of thousands of visitors each year – and locations such as Millers Dale are welcome and iconic stop-offs on these trails.

“With visitors walking, cycling and riding along these historical routes, it is only fitting that we ensure that heritage buildings such as this can show both a window into the past, while offering the contemporary facilities that visitors may expect as part of an enjoyable and fulfilling trip to the Peak District National Park.

“This type of development not only safeguards the future of these buildings, but allows us to generate funds to continue looking after them. The project will be undertaken with great sensitivity to both the cultural and natural heritage of the site, alongside our experts in these areas.”