High Peak MP Ruth George has been appointed as the Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to Andy McDonald MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Transport.

Ruth said: “With so many local transport issues from trains to buses, cycle routes and traffic congestion, Parking problems and footpaths, I’m looking forward to serving in the Labour team in a role that is very relevant to High Peak.

“I look forward to this new role whilst also continuing all of my other campaigns, both local and national.”