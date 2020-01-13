New High Peak MP vows to repay the trust voters showed him

Thank you to the people of High Peak for electing me. I am very aware that this result was incredibly close and that many people only lent me their vote to get Brexit done or to stop Jeremy Corbyn.

I’ve lost count of the number of people who told me I was the first Conservative they have ever voted for and I am determined to work round the clock to repay the trust people have put in me.

Whoever you voted for last month, I promise I will work hard to represent you all.

Throughout the campaign, I repeatedly said I am an independent-minded moderate and that’s the approach I will take to being your local MP, always putting the High Peak ahead of party politics.

There is no hiding the fact that the last few years in politics have been deeply divisive.

We all need to work hard to re-unite the country and bring people together again.

I have already held my first help and advice surgeries in Hadfield and Buxton.

I have already kept my first promise, voting in favour of the EU Withdrawal Agreement, to ensure that we leave the European Union on January 31.

Nationally, this election result could not be clearer.

People have voted to honour the 2016 referendum result and to reject Jeremy Corbyn.

After these last few years of uncertainty and division, we will now have a functional majority Conservative Government that finally start to get things done and focus on the big issues that really matter.

I have wasted no time, lobbying the Government to step in and take action about the poor train service provided by Northern Rail.

We face many challenges both locally and nationally.

Whatever the next five years bring, I will be working hard to fight for you.