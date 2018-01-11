New High Peak headteacher receives warm welcome

A headteacher will now be leading two High Peak schools after taking the reins at her second school.

Helen Stamp, who has been at Peak Dale Primary School since 1995 in both deputy and head roles, is now also at the helm of Dove Holes Primary School.

She said: “This job is a privilege and I am thrilled and delighted to be the new headteacher here at Dove Holes. I thank everyone - staff, pupils, parents and carers - for the warm welcome.”

Helen got her first degree at York, before gaining an MA at Bradford. She then spent time teaching in Leeds before moving to Derbyshire with her husband.

The position of executive headship - where one person runs more than one school - was offered to teachers in the nearby surrounding schools after the previous headteacher left.

Helen said: “This is a great experience and I’m really excited to look at both schools and see how we can strengthen and develop them through best practice.

“At the forefront of everything we do is the children’s education and their future.

“Having more teachers who can input in to providing a more broad, balanced and exciting curriculum for our students will give them the best possible start, which is our main focus.”

Helen will be splitting her time between both sites and says she wants to be a visible presence for parents and students. She said: “Time management will be key, so if I spend the morning at one school I will be at the other school for closing time to meet parents.

“Dove Holes School and the wider community have been so welcoming and I look forward to getting to know everyone and working with a splendid team.”