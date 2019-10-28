New deal to secure future of Buxton community garden

The future of Buxton’s Serpentine Community Farm is looking rosy as volunteers prepare to put pen to paper on a new long-term lease.

The team behind the community garden and growing space at Serpentine Walks, which celebrated its fifth birthday last month, has revealed how “concerted” efforts to reach an agreement with landlords High Peak Borough Council have been successful.

Council chiefs sparked anger back in October 2017 with plans to sell the farm site for housing, going so far as to issue the farm group with an order to vacate, before granting it a stay of execution until December this year. The change of heart followed a community campaign backed by a petition of 1,244 signatures which was presented to Parliament.

READ MORE: High Peak council scraps plan to sell Buxton community farm

Now the principal terms of a lease covering the old plant nursery and vacant council depot land have been agreed and are awaiting legal approval, a move which the farm group hopes will help realise the project’s full potential as a community asset.

Serpentine Community Farm director and chair, Simon Fussell, said: “In 2019 we have celebrated survival and persuasion of people in power to change minds while carrying on with what we do best. Community is at our heart with individuals and groups growing plants and people.”

The lease also incorporates an agreement on the use of largely-derelict stone store buildings which date from 1898 and are prime for restoration.

It grants a special licence to enable access for surveys, condition reports and recommendations, enabling time for design, planning approval and fundraising.

The signing of the new agreement will coincide with a change of name to Serpentine Community Garden and a review of its status from a community interest company (CIC) to a charitable incorporated organisation (CIO), subject to scrutiny from the Charity Commission.

Making the change to charitable status will, the team hopes, better reflect the aims of the project and enable it to benefit from gift aid on donations which are the sole source of revenue.

READ MORE: This is when Buxton's new Loungers bar and eatery will open

Madeline Hall, director, said: “The well-loved carrot and camomile button logo stays and we will always be Serpentine Community. However, ‘garden’ is a more accurate descriptor of the site than ‘farm’, reflecting the abundance of plants and absence of livestock - apart from mice, a visiting hedgehog and three frogs in the wildlife pond.”

Mr Fussell added: “We look forward to working in partnership with High Peak Borough Council to build Serpentine Community Garden as a valued institution serving Buxton and the High Peak.”

A future bid to the Heritage Lottery Fund is also in the pipeline to open up new development opportunities.

The community farm, situated off Burlington Road opposite the Pavilion Gardens, is open every Wednesday and Sunday between 11am and 3pm, and visitors are always welcome. For more information, visit www.serpentinecommunityfarm.org.