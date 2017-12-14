New craft ale and gin bar to open in Buxton this weekend

Buxton’s newest wine bar will open this weekend, and the owners say they are very excited about moving into the town.

RedWillow Breweries has taken over the former Royal Bank of Scotland building on Cavendish Circus and will be serving its first customers on Saturday.

Director Caroline McKenzie said: “The end is in sight now and we are doing a final push to get everything ready for our first customers.”

The new bar, which can accommodate up to 70 people, will have 20 keg beers and more than 50 gins to sample.

The property, on the corner of George Street and Terrace Road, is not listed, but is located within the Buxton Central Conservation Area and is adjacent to, and faces, Grade II-listed buildings; Buxton Thermal Baths, The Colonnade and Quadrant.

Caroline said: “We have still got the manager’s office and all the lovely mahogany panels which gave the building its character, but we have also introduced a mezzanine floor with Chesterfield sofas, and downstairs there will be booth seating.

“For us to convert it from a bank to a bar has cost nearly £150,000, which shows our commitment to the town for now and for the future.”

RedWillow Buxton will open at 3pm on Saturday, December 16.