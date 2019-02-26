New Buxton vicar wants to hear people’s stories

A new priest who has been appointed as Rector at Buxton Parish has told how she hopes to widen the church’s appeal ‘for all ages’ and ‘hear people’s stories’.

Mum-of-two Liz England, 46, has responsibility for six churches in an around Buxton parish and wants to encourage the community - both church and non-church-going - to speak with her.

Liz - who says she can often be seen ‘wandering around with a dog collar in Converse trainers’ - wants to understand people’s ideas of faith and what shapes their lives’.

She said: “I’ve been here about a month and love the place and the people.

“I’m hoping to listen to their histories and grow the churches and make them interesting for people of all ages. “

Reverend England, a former manager of children’s centres in deprived areas of Birmingham, first ‘heard the calling’ aged 23 - just two years after the Act of Synod allowing women to become priests came into law.

She was advised by the Anglican Church that because she had a one-month-old son at the time ‘it would not be a good idea and I should wait until he has grown’.

Liz shelved the idea until she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer more than ten years later aged 35 - when she effectively ‘made a deal’ with God that if he let her live she would ‘go and do what he wanted (her) to do’.

She was ordained after gaining a theology degree at Birmingham’s Queens Theological College and went on to work as a priest at Lichfield Diocese before being ‘licensed’ as Buxton rector in charge last month.

Liz said: “It was still a male-dominated world back then but I know women who are breastfeeding during services now - it’s changed.

“We are getting much better now - I felt pushed away but I think if I had pushed they would have accepted me.”

Liz is Rector-in-Charge of Christ Church, Burbage, Christ Church, King Sterndale, St Annes, Buxton, St James, Harper Hill St Mary’s, Buxton and St John’s, Buxton.

She can be contacted by emailing reverendlizengland@gmail.com or phoning 01298 77856.