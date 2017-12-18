New Buxton shop launched in memory of Thomas Theyer

It was a proud and emotional occasion for the mother of Thomas Theyer on Saturday as she opened a new Buxton sports and outdoor charity shop in his memory.

The shop, situated at the Five-Ways crossroads on London Road, is selling sports clothes and equipment in honour of the sport-mad 18-year-old, who died suddenly in July 2013.

Friends and supporters join High Peak Mayor Matt Stone and Chris Theyer, at the official opening of the Thomas Theyer charity shop on London Road, on Saturday.

His mum Chris has been working tirelessly since then to ensure his legacy lives on.

She said: “It was tough in the morning and very emotional. To be opening the shop because his charity - The Thomas Theyer Foundation - has grown so much, and because we needed the space, is a truly proud moment.

“The first couple of years were incredibly tough, but we have put Thomas at the very heart of everything we have done and people’s generosity has raised more than £60,000, which is unbelievable.”

Thomas had dyspraxia and attention deficit disorder, and the foundation hopes the middle room of the shop will become a base to help other parents who have children with similar needs.

Chris said: “The shop is completely unrecognisable and we can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

Money raised by the shop will go towards helping build a £250,000 lodge at Whitehall for children with special needs.

The shop is open until Saturday, and will then reopen in the New Year.