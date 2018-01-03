Nestlé Waters seek to expand Buxton factory site

Plans for a major expansion of Nestlé Waters’ bottling and distribution plant on the outskirts of Buxton could create around 70 new jobs, the company has said.

Plans have been submitted to High Peak Borough Council to increase the size of its existing factory on Waterswallows Lane.

If given the green light, the 300,000 sq ft. extension would enable Nestle to increase storage space along with the size of its bottling operation.

Documents submitted on behalf of the application state: “The new development will represent a significant new investment in mineral water bottling and distribution in Buxton.

“This investment in a key local economic sector is important in many ways. It demonstrates a confidence by Nestlé Waters in its Buxton operation, it provides long-term resilience for this economic sector, it will provide added security for existing jobs, it will lead to the creation of new employment opportunities and it will give support for other businesses in the supply chain.”

At present the bottling plant employs 220 people, with many living local to the area.

The new development, the company says, will create a further 72 permanent and temporary jobs. Some of these would be during the construction phase and others once the development is completed.

A Nestlé Waters spokesman said: “The bottled water category continues to show growth as more people make healthier choices and choose to enjoy water.

“The size of the proposed extension is approximately 300,000 sq ft. and would allow us create economies of scale by maximizing flexibility, production efficiencies and optimising the distribution network of the existing factory, by reducing our use of off-site storage facilities and the related transportation between sites.

“Environmental sustainability is again at the heart of our plans with the proposed extension designed to integrate into the surrounding landscape and existing building.

“Our current bottling site has been awarded a BREEAM Excellent rating and we will be targeting the same for the new development.”

The planning application is currently out for public consultation until February 1.