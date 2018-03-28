NATIONAL NEWS: Schools across country in lockdown after threat pupils 'will be mowed down by car'

Schools across the country have reportedly received an email threatening to mow down pupils when they leave.

The threat, believed to be a hoax, was sent to schools in London, Durham, Cambridgeshire, Devon and Cornwall, the West Midlands and Northumbria.

According to national media, the email said that a car will drive into 'as many students as possible' as they leave school at 3.15pm.

It also said: “If you try and evacuate them the driver will get out and shoot any student leaving.

"You have a choice here, you can ignore this email and risk the lives of the students you say you care for, or you can listen to what we are telling you.

"The only way out is to go out with a BANG.”

It comes after a similar hoax threat was sent out recently to hundreds of schools last week.