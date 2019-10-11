Emergency services have been called to reports of 'multiple stabbings' at Manchester's Arndale Centre.

Images on social media show a large police presence at the shopping centre, with reports that it has been evacuated.

Greater Manchester Police said early enquiries suggest that several people have been stabbed.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault and has been taken to custody for questioning.

No further details are yet known.

The incident is ongoing.

Photo - PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Anyone with information should call Greater Manchester Police on 101 quoting incident number 1055 of 11/10/2019.

Video courtesy of @FreddiePye_ on Twitter.