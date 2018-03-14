MP submits petition for better access at Chinley Station

A petition for better access at Chinley Station has been submitted to Parliament by High Peak MP Ruth George.

Mrs George handed in the 800-strong petition on Monday on behalf of the Chinley and Buxworth Transport Group.

Chinley is a busy station on the line to Manchester Piccadilly, Stockport and Sheffield, but both platforms are only accessible by steps.

Mrs George said: “Chinley is a key station on the Manchester to Sheffield line that is used by thousands of commuters, but is also required by ill and disabled people to attend hospital appointments.

“As there is a regional centre of excellence for disabled children and adults, the station is greatly needed, but the platform can be accessed only via a metal footbridge on which injuries regularly occur.

“Petitioners request the House of Commons urges the Department for Transport to make improvements to Chinley Station so the public can have level access to the railway.”

The transport group has been campaigning for many years to improve access at the station.

Member Paul Tattam said: “When it is obvious there is a problem we will keep trying to get it fixed, and having Ruth George speak about our little transport group on a national level is a big step forward for us.

“A heavy suitcase on a wet day is an inconvenience to most, but for those with disabilities the platform access is stopping them getting on a train which is just wrong.”