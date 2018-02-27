MOWER HORROR: Machine cuts through worker's big toe in town

A former groundsman who suffered a serious head injury and lost part of his big toe in an accident at work has secured £80,000 in compensation.

The 47-year-old, who does not want to be identified, was mowing a grass bank in Buxton when he slipped on a tree stump, hit his head and passed out.

The mower continued running, cutting through his boot and left big toe.

His big toe was partially amputated and he later needed treatment for an infection.

He was also diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome, causing him headaches, memory loss and leaving him with a risk of developing epilepsy in later life.

He spent nine days in hospital and needed three months off work before returning on lighter duties, such as painting and decorating.

Soon after, his contract ended and he has had to take lower paid work as his injury limits his ability to work and drive.

"My injury has changed everything," he said.

"Now that I can't drive manual vehicles, my job prospects are limited.

"I'm taking part-time work here and there but it's nowhere near as stable as before my accident.

"It's not just affected my work but my personal life, too.

"I've lost confidence and even getting around the house is a lot more difficult.

"I'm only 47 but I feel like this injury has slowed me down so much."

He contacted accident at work specialists Thompsons Solicitors and, with their help, pursued a compensation claim against his employer, High Peak Borough Council.

He successfully secured £80,000.

He added: "I would have been at a loss if it wasn't for Thompsons' help.

"I can only thank them for everything they did in ensuring my claim was successful."

Angela Staples, of Thompsons Solicitors, said the groundsman was injured 'because of his employer's failure to risk assess the job'.

She added: "The grass verge was unsafe as there was a tree stump hidden in the ground.

"With some basic pre-planning, he wouldn't have had to put himself at serious risk of injury.

"The accident has caused significant physical and psychological harm to him and left him unable to do jobs he could do before."