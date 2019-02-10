Mountaineer injures spine climbing Aldery Cliff

A mountaineer who was climbing on Aldery Cliff was treated by an ambulance he fell awkwardly onto the base of the crag.

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team and East Midlands Ambulance Service treated the man at the scene after it emerged he landed awkwardly and may have injured his spine.

A spokesman for the rescue team said: “The team was called at 4.16pm today (February 9) to a climber who had taken a fall landing awkwardly at the base of the crag, sustaining a possible injury to the lumbar area.

“He was treated at the scene, then transferred to an East Midlands Ambulance Service ambulance.”