Mountain rescuers carried walker on stretcher after he injured leg in Peak District

Edale and Buxton Mountain Rescue Teams were alerted to the incident in the Winnats Pass area at 7.41pm yesterday evening (Wednesday, August 11) by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

While initially the teams were informed that the casualty was near the summit of Winnats Pass, it was later established following a call from a passerby who found the man, that he had sustained a lower leg injury while walking in the field below Mam Tor.

One of the Edale mountain rescuers was first on the scene and provided the injured walker with pain relief.

Mountain rescuers were called to help a casualty who injured his leg while walking in the field below Mam Tor yesterday evening. Credit: Edale Mountain Rescue Team.

He was then placed on a stretcher and carried down to the ambulance and crew waiting below.

Edale Mountain Rescue thanked the man who found the casualty and stayed with him until they arrived.

“Due to holidays and midweek low numbers, Buxton Mountain Rescue Team were requested to assist.

