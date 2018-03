The Buxton and Edale mountain rescue teams rescued a 70-year-old man after he slipped on a steep muddy hillside and injured his lower leg.

The teams were called to the incident near Peveril Castle in Castleton on Tuesday, March 20.

Team members administered pain relief before securing him on a mountain rescue stretcher and sledging him down the hill side.

At the bottom he was carried to a waiting ambulance. He was then transported to Chesterfield Royal Hospital for treatment.