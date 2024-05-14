Mountain rescue team called to medical incident on popular Peak District walking route

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A walker was evacuated by mountain rescue volunteers after suffering a medical episode in the Peak District.

At 10.41pm on Saturday, May 11, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of a medical incident in the Peak District.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “Our third incident of the day was to attend a walker with a medical issue between Upper Booth and Jacob’s Ladder in the Edale Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Upon arrival, the walker – who was being supported by their partner and a passing group – was found to be in a semi-conscious state.

The walker was evacuated to a waiting ambulance. Credit: Edale MRT

“Team members assessed the walker and evacuated them by stretcher to Upper Booth Farm, where they were handed over to the ambulance service for further assessment and transportation to hospital.