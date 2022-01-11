Mountain rescue team called out to ‘man in distress’ at popular Derbyshire beauty spot
Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called out to a popular Derbyshire beauty spot yesterday to attend an incident of a ‘man in distress’.
At around 11am on Monday, January 10, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were deployed to assist a ‘man in distress’ near Curbar Edge.
A spokesperson for EMRT said: “He was rapidly located by the first team members on scene and escorted back to the carpark, before being handed over to the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service and Derbyshire Constabulary.”
If you are struggling, you can call Samaritans at any time, from any phone, for free on 116 123.