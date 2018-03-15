Motorist was three-times the drink-drive limit during a collision

A motorist who was involved in a collision on the A38 dual carriageway was found to be just over three-times the drink-drive limit.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, March 14, how Richard Anthony Hamson, 38, of Hallam Way, West Hallam, had been drink-driving on the northbound carriageway of the A38 between Swanwick and Ripley after a night out.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The police were called to a report of a vehicle in a collision on the A38 between Ripley and Alfreton in the morning of February 25.

“Officers spoke to Hamson who was the driver and he recorded a positive roadside breath test.”

Hamson later registered 108microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath, according to Mrs Allsop, when the legal limit is 35microgrammes.

The defendant told police he had been with friends in Derby and he had consumed three or four bottles of lager.

He pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on February 25.

Defence solicitor John Last said the collision had only involved the defendant’s vehicle and a traffic cone and another driver had stopped to help and had called the police.

Mr Last added that Hamson had been out with friends but he had not initially intended to drink-and-drive but he ended up getting into his car.

He added that given the reading after the collision in the early hours Hamson acknowledges he must have consumed more than three or four bottles of lager.

Mr Last said that alcohol has been a problem in the past for the defendant but following personal problems he had started drinking again.

However, Hamson has reduced his drinking since the collision and is seeking help.

Mr Last said car salesman Hamson had been driving a company vehicle at the time of the collision and he has subsequently lost his job.

Magistrates sentenced Hamson to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Hamson also received a 26 month driving ban but this can be reduced by 28 weeks if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.