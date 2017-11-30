Motorist is sentenced to unpaid work after he caused a collision

A motorist who was involved in a collision has been given a 12-month community order with 160 hours of unpaid work.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 23 how Aaron Lange, 29, of Gallery Lane, Holymoorside, Chesterfield, collided with a parked vehicle on his road which shunted into another parked vehicle.

Rod Chapman, prosecuting, said Lange’s car ended up on its side after the collision on July 16 and the defendant fled before contacting police many hours later.

Lange, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to failing to stop and provide details, and admitted driving without due care and attention and failing to report the matter to police within a reasonable time.

Magistrates endorsed Lange’s driving record with nine points and he must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.