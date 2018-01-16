Motorist is caught drink-driving after he moved his car into a pub car park

A pub landlord was registered as being more than twice the drink-drive limit in Buxton after he had been caught moving his car a short distance into a pub car park.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard last Wednesday, January 10, how Ben Jordan, 24, had been visiting friends at a pub on High Street, at Buxton, but was caught drink-driving by police after he decided to move his car.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “The incident occurred at 11.45pm, on December 9, when police saw a vehicle which was not fully under control. It was swerving in the road and stalling and there was a wheel-spin before it drove into a pile of snow in the pub car park.”

Mrs Bickley added that Jordan registered 78microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35microgrammes.

The defendant, of The Penny Farthing, on St Anne’s Road, Denton, Manchester, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said: “He is a pub landlord in Tameside. He was visiting friends at a different pub and was not intending to drink and was intending to drive home. When he came out of the public house it was in quite a dark area with no lights and he made the unfortunate decision to move the car to the pub car park. It was a short distance and he thought it would be safe there.

“The road was slippery and icy and there was snow on the roads affecting his driving, as well as the drink, and he drove around the corner and was arrested in the pub car park.”

Jordan also pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance and admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Mr Brint explained Jordan was not aware his licence had been revoked because details were sent to an address he had not been living at for a long time. Magistrates fined Jordan £250 and he must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was also disqualified from driving for 20 months.