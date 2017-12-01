Motorist gets a drink-drive ban

A motorist has been ordered to pay nearly £600 and been banned from the road for 18 months after he was caught at just over twice the legal drink-drive limit.

Derby magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, November 28, how Ricky Waterhouse, 27, of Kingston Avenue, Ilkeston, had been driving on Albion Road, at Long Eaton, when he was stopped by police.

Waterhouse registered 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on October 30.

The defendant said he had been having some family issues and had been at a friend’s home but when he left he confessed to police that he was probably over the legal drink-drive limit.

Magistrates fined Waterhouse £460 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £46 victim surcharge.

He was also banned from driving for 18 months but this ban can be reduced by a quarter if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.