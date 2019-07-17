Motorcyclist who died in Derbyshire crash named

A motorcyclist who died in a collision in Derbyshire has been named.

Jay Titterton, 48, was killed in the crash on the A621 near Owler Bar on Monday (July 15).

Jay Titterton, 48, died in a crash near Owler Bar on Monday.

The family of Mr Titterton, who was from Derby, are being supported by specialist officers.

Police were called to reports of a collision at around 3.15pm on the A621 near the junction with Car Road.

A KTM Super Duke R motorbike travelling from Owler Bar to Baslow had left the carriageway and collided with a stone wall.

East Midland Ambulance Service and an air ambulance crew were also in attendance, but Mr Titterton was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision has been launched and officers are appealing for information from the public.

In particular they want to hear from any motorists with dash cam devices, who were travelling in either direction on the A621 between Owler Bar and Baslow at the time.

If you have any footage, or have any other information, call the collision investigation unit on 101 and quote reference 19*369686.

RELATED CONTENT: Person dies in crash in Derbyshire