Police have confirmed a motorcyclist ws taken to hospital with non-threatening injuries after he came off his bike at Dove Holes on Friday (July 5).

The accident happened at 5pm on the A6 near to Katy’s Diner on Buxton Road.

There were traffic delays as he was treated at the scene.

No other vehicle was involved.