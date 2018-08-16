Motorcyclist dies after crash with motorhome near Buxton

Police are appealing for information after a motorcyclist died after a crash with a motorhome near Buxton yesterday.

The collision happened on Old Coalpit Lane, Chelmorton, near Buxton, on Wednesday and involved a white Yamaha R1, travelling towards the A6 from the A515 and a Peugeot motorhome.

The rider of the motorbike, a 46-year-old man from Leek, Staffordshire, died at the scene.

Anyone who was in the area at the time who either witnessed the accident, or has CCTV or dashcam footage of the crash or of the motorcycle before the incident, should contact Derbyshire police on 18000388163 and the name of the officer in the case, DS Tovell.