Julie Williams, Francis House fundraising officer said: “This is an amazing opportunity for us to work with a national organisation and raise further awareness of the hospice in the community."

Robert Harrison, Community Champion at the Buxton Morrisons store on Bakewell Road, said: “It’s great to be able to support such a great charity who support so many families including many from Buxton, so please give what you can this weekend. For those who don't carry cash you can add a one pound donation on any till including self-scan - just ask the cashier.”