Staff at the Morrions store in Buxton will be in the saddle for a good cause with a sponsored static bike ride this weekend.
By Robert HarrisonContributor
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 10:53 BST

Each Morrisons store has been partnered with aocal children’s hospice,so Morrisons in Buxton has been partnered with Francis House in Didsbury, Manchester.

Julie Williams, Francis House fundraising officer said: “This is an amazing opportunity for us to work with a national organisation and raise further awareness of the hospice in the community."

Francis House supports approximately 2,000 people at any one time with respite care, homecare, sibling support, end of life care and emotional and bereavement support.

Francis mouse, the mascot from Francis House hospiceFrancis mouse, the mascot from Francis House hospice
Robert Harrison, Community Champion at the Buxton Morrisons store on Bakewell Road, said: “It’s great to be able to support such a great charity who support so many families including many from Buxton, so please give what you can this weekend. For those who don't carry cash you can add a one pound donation on any till including self-scan - just ask the cashier.”

