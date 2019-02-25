Monyash woman set to brave the shave raises £5,000 in memory of mum

The daughter of a much-loved Monyash dairy farmer who died of breast cancer aged just 46 has raised more than £5,000 with a charity head-shave.

Stephanie Shirt’s mum Rebecca Shirt died in September last year after a ten-year battle with the killer disease.

Mum-of-three Rebecca, who ran a dairy farm with her husband in Bakewell, was very well-known in the community - especially for her collection of pygmy goats.

Sorely missed Rebecca kept 38 of them - which she would display for the public at shows.

Chef Stephanie - who only started fundraising in January - said Rebecca’s popularity in the community meant donations to her Macmillan Cancer Support fundraiser had come pouring in.

She said: “Nobody had a bad word to say about mum - and she never moaned about having cancer or being in pain.

“She was very well-known in the community.”

Shephanie, whose jet-black hair currently falls down to her waist, says having it shorn will be a shock but she wanted to do something to help the ‘fantastic’ Macmillan nurses who cared for her mum at Ashgate Hospice.

She said: “It’s going to be emotional because my hair is everything to me but I’m happy to do it in memory of my mum - I’m really overwhelmed by the amount of money I’ve raised.”

Stephanie will be braving the shave at Monyash’ Bull’s Head pub on Sunday - where a fundraising raffle will also be held.

Among the many prizes are hotel stays, beauty treatments and food and drink vouchers.

To make a donation visit bit.ly/2XkBexn.