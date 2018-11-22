Mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire have moved - this is where they are located

Mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire have switched the locations they monitor traffic from.

They are in position on a number of county roadsides - and we’ve got the list in full.

How should road safety laws be enforced?

Three mobile safety camera vans and an enforcement motorcycle are operated on over 50 routes across the county.

They will be checking speeds on the following routes at various times until December 5:

B6056 Eckington  A5111 Derby A619 Chesterfield  A57 Glossop & Dinting Vale A511 Swadlincote  A57 Dinting Vale & Glossop A514 Derby  B6540 Sawley & Long Eaton A6096 Kirk Hallam  A52 Derby Long Lane, Charlesworth  Spender Rd, Belper B6049 Bradwell  Findern Lane, Willington Devonshire Drive, Mickleover  A623 Watergrove North Wingfield Rd, Grassmoor  A617 Doe Lea B600 Nottingham Rd, Alfreton  B6521 Grindleford A625 Calver  Acorn Way, Chaddesden Loundsley Green, Chesterfield  Callywhite Lane, Dronfield Brookside Rd, Breadsall  Infinity Way, Chellaston Western Rd, Mickleover  B5057 Darley Bridge Bowns Hill, Crich  A515 Ashbourne to Buxton Old Rd, Tintwistle  Burlow Rd, Harpur Hill A517 Cross o’ th Hands  B5053 Ashbourne A6 Duffield  Sheffield Rd, Glossop Hillside Rd, Linton  Pastures Hill, Littleover B6052 Eckington  B6052 Chesterfield London Rd, Derby/Shardlow  Pilsley Rd, Clay Cross B6374 Heage  B6179 Marehay A615 Tansley  Station Rd, Spinkhill A61 Shirland  High Holborn Rd, Ripley A623 Tideswell  A632 Matlock to Chesterfield B6016 Leabrooks  B6014 Morton A623 Peak Forest