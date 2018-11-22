Mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire have moved - this is where they are located

Mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire have switched the locations they monitor traffic from.

They are in position on a number of county roadsides - and we’ve got the list in full.

Three mobile safety camera vans and an enforcement motorcycle are operated on over 50 routes across the county.

They will be checking speeds on the following routes at various times until December 5:

B6056 Eckington A5111 Derby A619 Chesterfield A57 Glossop & Dinting Vale A511 Swadlincote A57 Dinting Vale & Glossop A514 Derby B6540 Sawley & Long Eaton A6096 Kirk Hallam A52 Derby Long Lane, Charlesworth Spender Rd, Belper B6049 Bradwell Findern Lane, Willington Devonshire Drive, Mickleover A623 Watergrove North Wingfield Rd, Grassmoor A617 Doe Lea B600 Nottingham Rd, Alfreton B6521 Grindleford A625 Calver Acorn Way, Chaddesden Loundsley Green, Chesterfield Callywhite Lane, Dronfield Brookside Rd, Breadsall Infinity Way, Chellaston Western Rd, Mickleover B5057 Darley Bridge Bowns Hill, Crich A515 Ashbourne to Buxton Old Rd, Tintwistle Burlow Rd, Harpur Hill A517 Cross o’ th Hands B5053 Ashbourne A6 Duffield Sheffield Rd, Glossop Hillside Rd, Linton Pastures Hill, Littleover B6052 Eckington B6052 Chesterfield London Rd, Derby/Shardlow Pilsley Rd, Clay Cross B6374 Heage B6179 Marehay A615 Tansley Station Rd, Spinkhill A61 Shirland High Holborn Rd, Ripley A623 Tideswell A632 Matlock to Chesterfield B6016 Leabrooks B6014 Morton A623 Peak Forest