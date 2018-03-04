Misty day for Derbyshire as the Beast looks to be in its death throes

The Beast from the East appears to be finally on the wane across Derbyshire today, Sunday, March 4, as temperatures are expected to rise.

However, this morning started about minus one degree centigrade and has been misty, cloudy and grey with spells of rain, sleet and hill snow is still expected, according to the Met Office.

But this should ease off by the afternoon when temperatures could reach as high four degrees centigrade.

The Met Office has forecast a more breezy day but it should be less cold but Met Office ice warnings remain in place until 11am this morning.

By tonight, it is expected to stay cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle and light snow over higher ground with mist and fog and temperatures of about three degrees centigrade.

The Met Office has forecast low temperatures of one degree centigrade and highs of four degrees centigrade this Sunday.

Main roads look clear but some have yet to be re-opened including the A57 Snake Pass and many side roads remain treacherous.

