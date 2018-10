Police are ‘extremely concerned’ for the safety of a 49-year-old man who has gone missing from the Brinsley area.

Robert Wadey hasn’t been seen since 12pm today (Tuesday, October 23).

Have you seen Robert Wadey? Photo: Notts Police

Robert is white, has a bald head and a grey/ginger beard.

He is 5ft 11ins and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark top.

He left the Brinsley area on foot and has links to Derbyshire.

If you have seen Robert, or know where he might be, please call us on 101 quoting incident number 383 of 23 October 2018.