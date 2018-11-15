Miss England contestants raise cash for latest horse at riding school for disabled

Reigning Miss England, Derbyshire’s Stephanie Hill, has welcomed a new four-legged addition to a riding school for the disabled in the county.

The seven-year-old horse was purchased with funds raised by Miss England contestants and has been named ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ by the team at Mid Derbyshire Riding school for the Disabled in Tansley.

Chairman of the riding school Jane McKay said: “I thank the Miss England contestants for fundraising through Beauty with a Purpose and the Miss World Charity for this wonderful donation. This donation will make an immense difference to our group and in particular the riders and families who benefit from riding.”

Stephanie, from the Hope Valley, was joined by Miss Lincolnshire Milly Everatt. Milly raised more than £5,657 through a sky-dive.