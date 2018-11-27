Met Office issues Yellow warning of fog

The Met Office has issued a Yellow warning of fog for the East Midlands.
There will be areas of areas of thick fog making for some dangerous road conditions up to 10am this morning in the southern part of the area
What to expect
Slower car journey times are likely and possible delays to bus services
There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights
What should I do?
Issued: Tue 27 Nov 05:34
Further details
Light winds and clear skies have allowed frost and areas of thick fog to develop overnight. Although not everywhere will be affected, some of this will persist well into the morning rush hour. There should be a gradual improvement from the west through the morning as the wind starts to pick up.
Regions and local authorities affected
East Midlands
Northamptonshire
East of England
Bedford Cambridgeshire Central Bedfordshire Essex Hertfordshire Luton
London & South East England
Buckinghamshire Hampshire Milton Keynes Oxfordshire Reading West Berkshire Wokingham
South West England
Bath and North East Somerset Dorset Gloucestershire Poole Somerset South Gloucestershire Swindon Wiltshire
West Midlands
Herefordshire Warwickshire Worcestershire.