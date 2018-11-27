Met Office issues Yellow warning of fog

The Met Office has issued a Yellow warning of fog for the East Midlands.

There will be areas of areas of thick fog making for some dangerous road conditions up to 10am this morning in the southern part of the area

What to expect

Slower car journey times are likely and possible delays to bus services

There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights

What should I do?

Issued: Tue 27 Nov 05:34

Further details

Light winds and clear skies have allowed frost and areas of thick fog to develop overnight. Although not everywhere will be affected, some of this will persist well into the morning rush hour. There should be a gradual improvement from the west through the morning as the wind starts to pick up.

Regions and local authorities affected

East Midlands

Northamptonshire

East of England

Bedford Cambridgeshire Central Bedfordshire Essex Hertfordshire Luton

London & South East England

Buckinghamshire Hampshire Milton Keynes Oxfordshire Reading West Berkshire Wokingham

South West England

Bath and North East Somerset Dorset Gloucestershire Poole Somerset South Gloucestershire Swindon Wiltshire

West Midlands

Herefordshire Warwickshire Worcestershire.