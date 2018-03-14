Met Office issues snow and ice warning for Derbyshire

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice in Derbyshire on Friday and Saturday.

The warning is in force from 5pm on Friday until 9am on Saturday.

The Met Office has issued a snow and ice warning for Derbyshire on Friday and Saturday

It states: "A band of rain and hill snow will increasingly turn to snow to lower levels through Friday evening and overnight into Saturday.

"This band will gradually ease during Saturday morning as it moves south-westwards, allowing ice to form as it clears.

"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

"Icy patches are likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."