Meeting organised for Whaley Bridge residents over Toddbrook Reservoir crisis

A further meeting to update Whaley Bridge residents on the current situation regarding Toddbrook Reservoir has been arranged.

The meeting is due to be held at 5pm on Sunday, August 4, at Chapel School, on Long Lane, Chapel-en-le-Frith.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: "Representatives from the police, fire & rescue service, Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner and the Canal and River Trust will be in attendance.

"It is crucial that emergency services have contact details of all evacuated residents.

"If residents are not able to attend the meeting we would ask that they ring the helpline number on 01629 533190."