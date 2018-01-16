Meet Buxton Mountain Rescue Team’s newest recruit

Griff the dog has passed his search and rescue exams and is now the newest member to join the Buxton Mountain Rescue Team.

Dave Mason, Griff’s handler, said: “Home from a thoroughly draining weekend in the Lake District after being assessed as a mountain rescue search dog team for Search and Rescue Dogs Association England and young Griff put in an amazing performance and I’m proud to say we qualified with flying colours and are now on the call out list.”

Newest recruit Griff being put through his paces. Picture BMRT

Griff will now be helping the volunteer life savers search for people in Buxton and the High Peak.

Buxton Mountain Rescue said: “We have an operational search dog again.

“Congratulations to Griff, and his human Dave, for passing their search dog exams this weekend.

“A collosal amount of time, effort & tears go into training a search dog by the handler, their family & the army of bodies that hide for them.

Griff and handler Dave Mason picture BMRT

“For the dog, it’s just the best game ever. Well done all.”