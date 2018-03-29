Masked man armed with a knife raids Buxton convenience store

Police are appealing for information after a masked man armed with a knife raided a Buxton convenience store last night.

At 10pm on Wednesday a man wearing a balaclava entered Henry’s convenience store on London Road armed with a knife. A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: “He demanded cash, tobacco and sweets and left the store. “None of the staff were physically harmed.” The man was wearing a balaclava and is described as being white, around 5ft 1/2ins tall and of slight build. He was wearing a black zip-up shell jacket with its hood up and also black gloves.

A note taped to the door of Henry's shop on London Road

Detectives are still at the shop carrying out inquiries.

A post on Henry’s Facebook page said: “I’m sorry to say we will not be opening untill later on this morning.

“Due to Jean and Kerry was robbed at knife point last night and police are still investigating if anyone has any information please let us or the police know.

“Please share so we can catch who did this.” Anyone with information about this incident should call Derbyshire Constabulary on the non-emergency 101 number quoting crime reference number 18000141432.