Manchester Airport road ‘causes traffic chaos’

Disley residents say the A555 Manchester Airport Relief Road is blighting the village with traffic and congestion.

Villagers are experiencing significantly higher levels of traffic on the A6 and on local roads than before the new road opened in October last year.

They say the congestion is bad particularly during the morning and evening rush hours and have voiced concerns about air pollution - as Disley is an air quality management area.

Macclesfield MP David Rutley, along with Hazel Grove MP Will Wragg, is calling for calling for effective and regular monitoring of air quality, traffic counts and reviews of traffic light sequencing at key junctions.

David said: “I will continue to work with Disley Parish Council, Cheshire East Council and local MPs to help to find solutions.”

Mark Glynn, of Stockport Council, said: “Stockport Council is continuing to work with Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) to monitor traffic flows on the A6 following the opening of the A555.

“TfGM is installing infrastructure to allow timings of new junctions at the A6 and A555 to be linked which is expected to improve traffic.”