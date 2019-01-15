Man whose body was recovered from a reservoir could be from Derbyshire

A picture of a jacket belonging to a man whose body was recovered from a Peak District reservoir has been released and police have said the man could have been from Derbyshire.

Shortly after 11am on Friday, January 11, Yorkshire Police were called to Butterley Reservoir, Marsden, after a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water.

The jacket

Underwater search teams recovered the body, and the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have been continuing to carry out extensive enquiries into the circumstances and to establish the man’s identity.

Derbyshire Police are now assisting Yorkshire Police.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are looking further afield into the possibility the man may have travelled from outside the area, maybe from Derbyshire."

Kirklees CID has now released an image of the man’s jacket, in the hope it will help trace the man’s next of kin or spark the memory of anyone who may recognise the jacket.

The jacket is Trespass, and is blue with red around the shoulders and down the front zip.

It has now been ascertained that the male was wearing brown Timberland walking boots, a blue shirt, black jeans and was carrying a black rucksack.

He is a white male, thought to be 60-years-old, with grey stubble and grey hair, and had a growth under his left nostril.

Detective Inspector Andrew Lockwood of Kirklees CID said: “We have yet to identify the man, but our enquiries remain ongoing both in Kirklees and further afield.

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious, but we are continuing to ask for the public’s help in identifying him and I would ask for anyone with information to contact us.

“You could be a relative, friend, colleague or neighbour – someone out there will hopefully either recognise the jacket or the description of the man and come forward with information to help us establish who he is.”

Anyone who has any information that could assist officers in identifying the man or anyone who witnessed anything in the area is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101, quoting reference 13190018679.