Man touched woman inappropriately on train to Buxton

Officers are appealing for information following a sexual assault on board a train service between Manchester Piccadilly and Buxton.

The incident happened on Thursday, January 25, shortly after 6pm.

A woman travelling on the service felt a man touching her inappropriately on her back and behind.

The man left the service at 6.19pm at Levenshulme railway station.

The victim remained on the train until her stop.

Officers would now like to speak to the man in the CCTV image who they believe may have information that could help with the investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 citing reference 547 of January 25.