Man taken to hospital after his car crashes into building in Buxton

A man was taken to hospital after his car crashed into a building in Buxton.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Derbyshire police were called to the collision on Cavendish Circus at about 4.20pm yesterday.

The crash on Cavendish Circus, Buxton.

Some damage was caused to the building and a structural engineer carried out an inspection.

The driver, a man in his 60s, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "We were called at around 4.20pm yesterday to reports of a car colliding with a building in Cavendish Circus, Buxton.

"The vehicle was travelling down Devonshire Road and then crossed over St. John’s Road, where it mounted the pavement and collided with a building.

"Officers attended along with EMAS and the fire service.

"No other vehicles were involved, and no arrests were made."