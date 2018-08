Firefighters rescued a man who was stuck up to his waist in mud near Chapel last night.

Crews from Chapel and water rescue units from Buxton and Chesterfield were alerted at around 7.10pm and travelled to near Combs Reservoir where they found the stuck man.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters used an air track and lines to rescue the casualty.

"He was handed over to the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service."